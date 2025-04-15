Columbus developer plans 235-unit apartment project at Strip District gateway

PITTSBURGH — A Columbus developer who helped to bring more than 600 apartments to Lawrenceville is now working to redevelop an old industrial property straddling Penn and Liberty avenues into a 235-unit apartment project at the 31st Street gateway to the Strip District.

The developer is Shawn Kichline and Oxide Development, which completed the 112-unit Mulberry Lofts apartment project on 32nd Street in 2022. Kichline, founder and principal of Oxide, previously worked with Indianapolis-based Milhaus when it was teeing up its Arsenal 201 project on Butler Street in the middle of the last decade.

Kichline is now turning to the former Plantscape property at 3101 Liberty Ave., on which he proposes to build a two-building apartment project, including a partial adaptive reuse for the building along Liberty and a full redevelopment of a mill shed building that fronts onto Penn.

It’s a project for a combined property that neighbors a colorful mural-covered warehouse property at the corner of Penn and 31st on each side striving to establish six floors of residential at what is a front-door location for the neighborhood that ushers in visitors from across the 31st Street Bridge.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group