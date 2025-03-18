FlexScreen, ‘Shark Tank’ success story, acquired by RiteScreen

A Westmoreland County company known for its products and an appearance on “Shark Tank” has been acquired.

FlexScreen, based in Export, was sold last month to The RiteScreen Co. in Elizabethville. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. RiteScreen is a business of Seven Point Equity Partners, which acquired it in 2014.

FlexScreen, which was founded in 2013, makes flexible window screens for the home based on a patent and development by Joe Altieri that were featured on the ABC TV show “Shark Tank” in Season 11. RiteScreen, founded in 1947, is a manufacturer of window and door screens, and it said FlexScreen’s reach will now be national given RiteScreen’s market share.

“With RiteScreen’s expanded manufacturing capabilities, industry experience, and market reach, we are confident that this partnership will enhance our ability to innovate, improve efficiencies, and bring our groundbreaking screen technology to even more customers,” Altieri said in a statement. Altieri is a winner of the C-Suite Awards from the Pittsburgh Business Times in 2023. FlexScreen was also No. 6 on the Fast 50 fastest-growing privately held companies in the Pittsburgh region in the same year.

