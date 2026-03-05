PHOTOS: $3.35M Shadyside home with elevator, wine cellar listed for sale

PITTSBURGH — A home is currently for sale in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh for $3.35 million.

The home, located at 5219 Pembroke Place, is listed for sale with Susie Silversmith and Austin Kyle Rusert with Coldwell Banker Realty. It has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

It is located just steps away from the Walnut Street retail district. The home has been completely reconfigured and rebuilt from the interior while preserving its history as a Gilded Age-era residence. Components that have been replaced or reconstructed include the mechanical systems, plumbing, electrical, windows, roof and structural elements. Throughout, the home features custom inlaid walnut hardwood floors, architecturally designed millwork and light-filled living spaces.

