Pittsburgh-based NAI Burns Scalo buys territory rights for 13 Florida counties

NAI Burns Scalo is continuing its southern push.

After the Green Tree-based commercial real estate firm bought the territory rights for West Virginia last August, NAI Burns Scalo is now expanding into Florida, announcing it will now represent the NAI flag in an exclusive territory that extends from Tampa-St. Petersburg, which ranks as the 17th-largest metropolitan area in the United States, down to Fort Myers, a total of 13 counties.

How and where the company will establish a physical presence along the west coast of Florida remains to be fully determined.

But the company is in the process of pursuing options that include joint ventures and acquisitions as it also works to recruit prospective commercial real estate professionals in the west Florida commercial real estate market.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group