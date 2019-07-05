  • Dick's Sporting Goods adding California store

    By: Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    

    Dick’s Sporting Goods is opening its 729th namesake store in mid-July.

    The Pittsburgh-based retailer is hosting grand opening celebrations July 12-14 for its new Eastvale Gateway store at 12399 Limonite Ave., Eastvale, California.

