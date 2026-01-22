Pittsburgh consumer sentiment drops for third straight quarter amid broader economic concerns

Consumer sentiment saw a broad-based decline in the fourth quarter of 2025, suggesting systemic economic concerns may be to blame as opposed to isolated regional declines, and even wealthier Americans in what’s being view as a K-shaped economic recovery may not be immune.

In Pittsburgh, consumer sentiments followed this trend with a slight drop in the fourth quarter.

That’s according to the Metropolitan Consumer Sentiment Index, a quarterly index published by American City Business Journals in partnership with global decision-intelligence company Morning Consult. The index tracks consumer and business sentiments in more than 40 major metro areas based on more than 5,000 daily interviews.

