Table Magazine acquiring Shady Ave Magazine from Trib Total Media

Table Media Inc., the company behind Table Magazine, announced an agreement to purchase Shady Ave Magazine from Trib Total Media.

Shady Ave first launched in 1996, covering lifestyle news in the East End and the city’s eastern suburbs before selling to Trib Total Media in 2022. Now, the publication is set to change hands again on Dec. 1, according to an announcement from Table Media, although Table and Shady Ave will remain separate magazines. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

“We are incredibly proud of the legacy of Shady Ave and know that finding the right stewardship for its next chapter was paramount,” Trib Total Media CEO Jennifer Bertetto said in a prepared statement. “Table Magazine is the premier lifestyle publication in Pittsburgh, known for its elegant editorial and deep community roots. Their visionary leadership and commitment to high-qualtiy storytelling assure us that they will usher Shady Ave into its next chapter, continuing its tradition of excellence for its dedicated readership.”

