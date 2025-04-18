Taste of Asia Food Festival will return to Heinz History Center this May

PITTSBURGH — For the second year in a row, the Heinz History Center will offer up a taste of Asia.

Organized by the Japan-America Society of Pittsburgh and the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Pittsburgh, the Taste of Asia food festival will take over the Heinz History Center on May 11. The event is sponsored by Citizens Bank and Comcast and is a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, featuring food from local restaurants and live performances.

“We work together as a partner to put this food event together because May is Asian Heritage month,” Tao He, an organizer behind the event, said. “We want to celebrate food. We also want to celebrate culture because Pittsburgh is a melting pot, for Asians, for different cultures and for different food.”

