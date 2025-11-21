Tobii Dynavox opens new offices in Coraopolis

Tobii Dynavox opened new office space in Coraopolis’s Pittsburgh International Business Park.

The Swedish company produces assistive technology for individuals with speech-based disabilities. Its roots in Pittsburgh go back to a bankruptcy acquisition of Pittsburgh-based DynaVox by Swedish-tech company Tobii Technology.

“We were always, I would say, finding ourselves in competition with this Pittsburgh-based company called Dynavox who did the same thing, but we came from two very different origins,” CEO Fredrik Ruben said. “DynaVox were more of the clinical experts, they understood human development more from research, whereas we were the techies. ... But there was always this kind of cooperative, ‘co-opetition’ type of thing where we admired what DynaVox did because they were much better at the clinical side.”

