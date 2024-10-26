Former President Bill Clinton to visit Westmoreland County

News

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Former President Bill Clinton will visit Westmoreland County next week.

Clinton will be there on Tuesday.

He will be campaigning for Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

The Harris campaign says Clinton will encourage Pennsylvania voters to return their mail-in ballots or to vote early.

Details on where he will be in Westmoreland County and when he will get there on Tuesday have not been shared at this time.

Clinton will also visit Johnstown and Erie next week.

