Giant Eagle launches second wave of price lock items

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle announced a second wave of its Price Lock program, which will begin Thursday.

The savings will last until Nov. 11, and 800 items are included.

“Price Lock proved to be an important driver of value for our guests, and we’re excited to continue it into the fall,” said Giant Eagle, Inc. Interim CEO Bill Artman. “Combined with other savings opportunities offered across our supermarket and GetGo locations over the past four months, we believe we’re delivering on our promise to provide reliable value to our guests every day.”

The new program will include more grocery items at all Giant Eagle and Market District locations and savings on more than 20 popular products at GetGo locations.

Discounted items include burgers, bratwurst, shrimp, holiday candy and more.

The participating items will be featured in Giant Eagle’s weekly circular and in-store.

To learn more about the program, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group