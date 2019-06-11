  • Grasshoppers, locusts destroying Italian farmland

    It's a destructive crop infestation of biblical proportions.

    Farmers in Sardinia, Italy, are complaining of grasshoppers and locusts that are swarming the Italian island and destroying farmlands.

    Footage from Nuoro in the center of Sardinia showed millions of what are believed to be grasshoppers crowding a field of grass, a tree and a building.

    Representatives from Italy's Coldiretti Agricultural Association said the large number of insects are destroying hay that is meant to feed farmers' livestock.

    Farmers are now are calling on authorities for assistance.

     

