Grasshoppers, locusts destroying Italian farmland

It's a destructive crop infestation of biblical proportions.
Farmers in Sardinia, Italy, are complaining of grasshoppers and locusts that are swarming the Italian island and destroying farmlands.
Footage from Nuoro in the center of Sardinia showed millions of what are believed to be grasshoppers crowding a field of grass, a tree and a building.
TRENDING NOW:
- Search underway for person who shot dog then dumped him under bridge
- Pennsylvania man says traffic circles causing increase in tornadoes
- Proposal to separate public, private school playoffs to be announced Tuesday
- VIDEO: Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded in northeast Ohio
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Representatives from Italy's Coldiretti Agricultural Association said the large number of insects are destroying hay that is meant to feed farmers' livestock.
Farmers are now are calling on authorities for assistance.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}