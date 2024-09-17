11 Investigates Exclusive: City of Pittsburgh facing fine for trash violations

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that the Department of Environmental Protection has issued a hefty fine against the City of Pittsburgh for violating regulations dealing with handling trash.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle uncovered the violations and attempted to get them from the city, but the city refused to release them unless Earle filed a Right To Know request.

Earle then went to the DEP and they agreed to release the reports.

The inspection reports obtained by 11 Investigates include photographs from public works divisions across the city, showing garbage scattered on the ground.

Earle showed the pictures to Pittsburgh City Councilmember Barb Warwick, who oversees the Dept. of Public Works.

Warwick acknowledged that it’s not a good look.

“No it’s not and I’m a real litter, I love to pick up litter,” said Warwick.

The DEP began conducting inspections at the Public Works divisions last year.

The most recent inspection was in April of this year.

The DEP has cited the city for mishandling municipal waste, conducting transfer station activities without a permit and handling waste contrary to regulations.

Among the accusations, city workers dumped municipal garbage on the ground before putting it in a dumpster.

DPW Director Chris Hornstein said the city routinely dumped municipal waste from street and park trash cans on the ground at the divisions and then used a high lift to scoop the garbage into roll-off dumpsters.

He admitted that the trash was left on the ground.

The DEP photos showed pictures of garbage on the ground and rainwater runoff from the trash.

“We have to do this because we do not have compactors at any of our divisions,” said Hornstein, who added that the city is in the process of purchasing compactors for each division so the trash can go directly into the compactors.

The DEP also said the city accepted too many old tires and failed to monitor illegal dumping at the divisions.

“Part of the consent order is to provide security measures and staffing, dedicate staffing to make sure we can receive the public and inspect loads before we receive,” said Hornstein.

The director also said the city will expand drop-off hours and improve security measures to prevent illegal dumping at the DPW division buildings.

The DEP has ordered the city to pay a $28,000 fine.

City Council has signed off on that payment.

“The DEP is working with us giving us the time that we need to make these upgrades, to the facilities so that we can make sure that we aren’t adding to the problem of litter around the communities,” said Warwick.

DEP and the city have agreed on a settlement that DEP said in a statement includes both short and long-term corrective actions to prevent future violations.

