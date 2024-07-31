11 Investigates Exclusive: No charges will be filed in Sen. Fetterman’s recent car crash

HANCOCK, Md. — 11 Investigates has learned that no charges will be filed against Sen. John Fetterman, who was involved in a crash on Interstate 70 near Hancock, Maryland in June.

The senator said he was driving home early Sunday morning with his wife after celebrating their wedding anniversary.

>> Sen. John Fetterman ‘at fault’ for weekend car crash, police report says

Maryland State Police said the case is closed and no charges have been filed.

