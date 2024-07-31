Investigates

11 Investigates Exclusive: No charges will be filed in Sen. Fetterman’s recent car crash

By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter

HANCOCK, Md. — 11 Investigates has learned that no charges will be filed against Sen. John Fetterman, who was involved in a crash on Interstate 70 near Hancock, Maryland in June.

The senator said he was driving home early Sunday morning with his wife after celebrating their wedding anniversary.

>> Sen. John Fetterman ‘at fault’ for weekend car crash, police report says

Maryland State Police said the case is closed and no charges have been filed.

On 11 News at 6, what we learned about why Fetterman won’t face charges for the crash.

