11 Investigates Exclusive: Pagan lawsuit against Pittsburgh police heading to trial

PITTSBURGH — It’s been more than five years since that wild bar room brawl caught on surveillance video between undercover Pittsburgh police officers and members of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club at a bar on the South Side.

A federal judge recently ruled that a civil lawsuit filed by the Pagans, accusing police of excessive force, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution will proceed to trial.

“We’re ecstatic. We cannot wait to bring this case to trial. I think that if people pay attention that they will be enlightened during the course of the trial,” said Marty Dietz, an attorney for one of the Plaintiffs.

The city argued the suit should be dismissed, but a judge after viewing surveillance videos of the altercation disagreed, writing in the order, “The court has reviewed them all. The suggestion that they support a grant of summary judgment in favor of the defendant officers, strains credulity. the officers’ motion is without merit.”

The judge also addressed what she called, “the alarming quantity of alcohol consumed by defendants while on duty.”

According to court documents, one officer had 15 double shots of hard liquor.

The other three undercover officers had 20, 15 and nine drinks, respectively.

The judge also wrote, “Questions of material fact remain regarding the degree to which defendants’ intoxication affected their judgment and conduct.”

“It’s unequivocal that these officers were on duty and it’s unequivocal that they drank obscene amounts of alcohol for somebody that’s working on duty,” said Dietz.

The officers said they were conducting an undercover drug operation when they encountered the Pagans and a fight broke out.

Charges against the pagans were eventually withdrawn.

The Allegheny County district attorney and the U.S. Attorney declined to file charges against the police officers.

Attorney Dietz said the city’s policy at the time allowing undercover officers to drink without restrictions will be a central issue at trial.

“The judge agreed with us and agreed with our position that the city’s policy of allowing these undercover officers at least creates a trial issue as to whether that policy is responsible for violating our client’s rights,” said Dietz.

The city declined to comment on pending litigation.

No trial date has been set.

