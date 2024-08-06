11 Investigates Exclusive: Plan to create Pittsburgh police yearbook causing controversy

PITTSBURGH — A plan to create a yearbook for Pittsburgh police officers is causing concern and controversy.

Chief Larry Scirotto told 11 Investigates it’s meant to show officers the professional respect they deserve, but some argue it’s a safety concern.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has looked into both sides of the debate.

About a decade ago, Pittsburgh police had a yearbook.

Chief Scirotto said it’s time to update those yearbooks.

But as 11 Investigates discovered not everyone is excited about striking a pose for the cameras.

The signs saying Portrait Day is coming are up all over Police Headquarters on the North Side.

The chief is ordering all officers to sit for pictures, but that’s not sitting well with some.

In an email to officers, Robert Swartzwelder, president of the police officer’s union, asked the chief for assurances that images would not be shared with the public nor the media.

The union said some officers worry it could compromise their safety.

The union president wrote that the “Chief’s response was extremely dismissive.”

“I’m still kind of perplexed. I don’t know why we need a yearbook,” said Beth Pittinger, executive director of the Citizen Police Review Board.

Pittinger added that the city already has pictures of the officers for their city-issued, police identification cards.

She agreed with the union that creating a yearbook, could pose a safety concern.

“Providing photos of all of our officers is not, it just doesn’t strike me as a safe, prudent thing to do,” said Pittinger.

However, the chief maintains that it’s to show officers the professional respect they deserve.

A police spokesperson said the “venture is intended not only for the officers themselves but for their families, so they may take pride in the department in which they serve, but also for the Bureau to maintain an up-to-date archive of its personnel in the unfortunate event an officer makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their professional images should properly honor that sacrifice.”

The spokesperson said there’s no cost to taxpayers.

Officers will be allowed to purchase photo packages and the images will only be available to officers, not the general public, said the spokesperson.

But Pittinger said there’s no guarantee.

“It will easily find its way out. I don’t have any doubt about that,” said Pittinger.

The union, meanwhile, told officers to email the command staff and photographer and tell them they don’t want their images shared.

If they are, the union president writes, they could obtain a cease and desist for future mandatory photography sessions.

Pittinger believes it should be voluntary.

“The company makes money from the officers buying the photos of their own likeness after they’ve been ordered to provide their likeness to the business. It’s just a little bit, it makes you scratch your head,” said Pittinger.

11 Investigates also reached out to the portrait company which deals primarily with police departments and other emergency responders and they said the privacy of the officers and the protection of their data is a top priority.

