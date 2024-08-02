11 Investigates Exclusive: Woman named as plaintiff in juvenile sex abuse lawsuit shares her story

One week after lawsuits were filed against three western Pennsylvania youth centers for allegations of child sexual abuse, one of the alleged victims is sharing her story with 11 Investigates.

Lawsuits allege child sexual abuse of nearly 100 victims at local juvenile detention centers

A Westmoreland County woman we are identifying only by her first name, Sarah, is one of more than 90 men and women named as plaintiffs in the lawsuits filed against Abraxas Youth & Family Services, Summit Academy and George Junior Republic. The allegations raised by the plaintiffs range from inappropriate strip searches to rape.

On 11 at 11, how Sarah says the abuse she suffered changed her life forever.

