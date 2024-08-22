11 Investigates gets results after local woman’s gift cards show $0 balance

WASHINGTON, Pa. — From baby showers to back-to-school, and certainly around the holidays, gift cards are a popular gift choice. In fact, more than half of us buy at least one gift card every month.

But what happens when you go to use a card at a retailer, and it shows a zero balance? A Washington County woman reached out to 11 Investigates after she spent a lot of money on gift cards that didn’t work.

Michelle Piatt bought five, $50 gift cards from her neighborhood Shop ‘n Save.

She gets fuel perks and stocks up on months of prescription cat food for Smokey, Bandit and Sunshine from PetSmart online.

But when she tried to place her order, she found the cards were no good.

The backs of the cards are clear. The cards stipulate that they do not expire and have no fees. The fine print indicates they can be used in store or online.

So, Piatt went to PetSmart.

“The girl informed me they have not accepted these cards in three years,” she said.

Piatt was told by PetSmart to take it up with Shop ‘n Save.

She says the grocery store told her no refunds.

“I said this is $250. I’m pretty upset. Someone needs to do something.”

Two weeks later and still out $250, Piatt emailed 11 Investigates.

We reached out to Blackhawk, who supplies the gift cards to the Washington, Pa. Shop ‘n Save location.

The same day Piatt says Blackhawk issued her a new gift card for $250.

Shop ‘n Save says it got in touch with the vendor, who learned PetSmart updated its online system but didn’t notify retailers. They say they’re willing to do what it takes to make it right.

PetSmart also sent an additional $250 to Piatt to cover the cost of her cats’ food that she purchased in the meantime.

The Better Business Bureau says the Federal Trade Commission has rules and laws to protect consumers.

“Money on a gift card cannot expire for at least five years from the date the card was purchased or from the last date any additional money was loaded onto that card,” said Caitlin Driscoll, public relations director, Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania.

The BBB suggests:

Buy gift cards with a credit card that can fight the charge if needed.

Read the terms and conditions.

Make sure seals are in place.

Buy from a trusted source.

“I should not have had to go through so much to get to the bottom of this,” says Piatt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group