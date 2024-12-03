Family of fallen Brackenridge police chief advocates for Glock switch ban in PA

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — One year and eleven months after tragedy in Brackenridge, the family of police Chief Justin McIntire is still mourning the husband, brother and son who died protecting his community.

>> ‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting

McIntire was shot and killed while searching for an active shooter on Jan. 2, 2023.

“I just remember saying, ‘is he gone?’” said Lori McIntire, the chief’s mother.

She and McIntire’s brother and sister appeared in a video released Monday, produced by CeaseFirePA. The group is advocating for a ban on Glock switches in Pennsylvania.

>> Hundreds gather to honor fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire

Channel 11 has reported on the concern surrounding Glock switches, a small and inexpensive device that modifies a semi-automatic weapon, making it fully automatic and giving it the ability to fire multiple rounds with one pull of a trigger.

Some states have already passed laws banning Glock switches. Federal law enforcement agencies have also been voicing concerns as Glock switches become more prevalent. Now McIntire’s family is joining the fight.

“I have a gun, but I don’t believe anyone should have a fully automatic switch on a Glock on these streets,” McIntire’s brother Brandon said in the video.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group