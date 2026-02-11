‘A great start,’ Pittsburgh city council approves investment in new vehicles to replace aging fleet

PITTSBURGH — For the last two years, 11 Investigates has exposed mechanical and safety issues with City of Pittsburgh vehicles.

That includes everything from broken ambulances to malfunctioning snowplows.

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh City Council approved the largest investment in new vehicles in years.

They approved $20 million in spending.

That, coupled with recent donations, has the city poised to spend $27 million on new vehicles this year.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with Councilman Anthony Coghill about the investment.

Earle: This was one of the most critical issues facing the city.

Coghill: I think it’s the most critical issue.

For years, Coghill has sounded the alarm about the aging fleet of city vehicles. He’s called emergency meetings, and lobbied for more funding, but got little action...until now. Coghill is crediting the new mayor, Corey O’Connor.

Coghill: This is exactly what Corey campaigned on. This couldn’t be better timing. He was obviously working on this after the primary.

O’Connor recently got a commitment from PNC to buy 15 new snow plows, and UPMC will pay for new ambulances and rescue trucks.

During the past year, 11 Investigates has exposed issues with ambulances breaking down on calls.

O’Connor: It turns the conversation that we are investing in resources that are going to affect people’s lives and hopefully save lives when it comes to EMS equipment. earle says

Earle: This is a matter of life and death in some cases.

O’Connor: It is.

The city put in $10 million and another $10 million comes from the recent tax hike.

Coupled with the $5 million from UPMC this year and another $2 million from PNC, that’s $27 million on vehicles this year alone.

In addition to the funds earmarked specifically for ambulances and plow trucks, Coghill said money will also go for new fire trucks.

Coghill: Next will be fire. We have not gotten a donation for fire just yet, but I don’t count it out. I told the mayor what’s next.

Earle: Keep it coming.

Coghill: We expect it now.

Now the conversation turns to the future as some have said the city should be investing $20 million in the fleet, not just one year, but every year.

O’Connor: This is something we have to focus on. We know the job’s not done, but this is a great start.

UPMC gave a total of $10 million dollars for ambulances: $5 million for this year and another $5 million for next year.

Mayor O’Connor says he hopes to get even more commitments in the near future.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group