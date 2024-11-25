TODAY AT 6: Demolitions of dilapidated Pittsburgh homes slowly progressing; safety issues persist

PITTSBURGH — Dilapidated and collapsing homes are plaguing Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

11 investigates has been digging into the problem for months and asking city leaders why demolitions have drastically declined.

Now, we’re seeing some progress.

But we’ve learned the problem is even bigger than we first thought.

Investigative reporter Jatara McGee has tonight’s exclusive on Channel 11 news at 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group