1 Cochran builds Ohio presence, buys Boardman Nissan

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Western Pennsylvania’s largest auto retailer #1 Cochran on Thursday acquired Boardman Nissan.

The deal is its second in Ohio and third transaction so far this year.

“We are excited to expand our presence on Market Street’s robust Auto Row in Boardman,” Rob Cochran, president and CEO of #1 Cochran, said in a prepared statement. “The welcome we’ve received since entering the market in January has been tremendous, and we look forward to bringing our brand of transparent, simplified car buying to even more customers throughout the Mahoning Valley.”

Read the full story from our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times

