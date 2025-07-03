1 flown to hospital from house fire in Washington County

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A person has been flown to a hospital from the scene of a house fire in Charleroi.

Washington County 911 dispatchers say the call came in at 10:50 a.m. for a fire in the 1000 block of McKean Avenue.

Dispatchers confirm fire crews made a request for backup.

Charleroi police say a man in his 50s was in the house at the time of the fire. He was badly hurt and flown to a hospital.

Police say a street department worker tried to rescue him.

The fire is now out, and the fire marshal is starting to investigate.

Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is on scene working to learn more. She will have a live report with updates at 4 p.m. on Channel 11.

