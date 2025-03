OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash along I-279 in Ohio Township Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes at the 9.5-mile marker around 8:20 a.m.

911 dispatchers confirm that one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

One lane was shut down but has since reopened.

