MCMURRAY, Pa. — One person was hurt in a house fire Tuesday night in McMurray.

The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Clearview Drive.

The house was occupied and everyone was able to get out, officials tell Channel 11.

One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital by ambulance. Their condition was not immediately known.

