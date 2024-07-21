Local

1 injured after vehicle crashes into house in Unity Township

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle smashed into a house in Unity Township on Saturday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Bethel Church Road at 2:19 p.m.

Youngstown volunteer firefighters say one person from inside the car was taken to a local hospital.

That person was able to get out of the vehicle on their own power.

The vehicle caused severe damage, destroying a part of the home’s siding and knocked down a support beam down from part of the porch.

Firefighters say the house has been secured.

