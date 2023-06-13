Local

1 injured in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights overnight

Injury One person was taken to a local hospital from the area of Woodlow and Crucible streets in Crafton Heights around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

PITTSBURGH — First responders were called to Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights neighborhood overnight.

An incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of Woodlow and Crucible streets from which one person was taken to a local hospital, a 911 dispatcher told Channel 11.

We saw a large police presence in the area.

We’re working to learn more information and will have updates through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

