$1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Westmoreland County gas station

A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Westmoreland County gas station.

The Sunoco at 226 Roosevelt Way in Crabtree will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket

The winning ticket, Jackpot, is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

