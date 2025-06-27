1 person in critical condition after Route 30 crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG, Pa. — A person is in critical condition after a crash on Route 30 in Westmoreland County Thursday.
The Southwest Greensburg Fire Department posted on social media that the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tri-axle truck.
Emergency crews arrived and found a civilian nurse doing CPR on a person, the department says. Medics were able to revive the person, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Route 30 was temporarily closed while Pennsylvania State Police investigated the scene.
“Thank you to all responding personnel and to the bystander whose quick action made a difference,” the department says.
