SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG, Pa. — A person is in critical condition after a crash on Route 30 in Westmoreland County Thursday.

The Southwest Greensburg Fire Department posted on social media that the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tri-axle truck.

Emergency crews arrived and found a civilian nurse doing CPR on a person, the department says. Medics were able to revive the person, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Route 30 was temporarily closed while Pennsylvania State Police investigated the scene.

“Thank you to all responding personnel and to the bystander whose quick action made a difference,” the department says.

1 person in critical condition after Route 30 crash in Westmoreland County From Southwest Greensburg FD on Facebook.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group