1 person dies in duplex fire in North Braddock

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — One person died in a duplex fire in North Braddock.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to North Avenue and Anderson Street before midnight Wednesday.

The fire chief confirmed to Channel 11 that a person inside the duplex didn’t get out and died.

The fire chief also said a husband and wife on the other side of the duplex got out okay.

