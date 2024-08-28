1 person dies in duplex fire in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — One person died in a duplex fire in North Braddock.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to North Avenue and Anderson Street before midnight Wednesday.

The fire chief confirmed to Channel 11 that a person inside the duplex didn’t get out and died.

The fire chief also said a husband and wife on the other side of the duplex got out okay.

Channel 11 is LIVE at the scene with the latest starting on 11 Morning News at 6:30 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group