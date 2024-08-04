1 person flown to hospital after rollover crash in South Strabane Township

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash in South Strabane Township.

Washington County dispatch said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Route 19 and Trinity Place at 4:21 p.m. on Sunday.

An SUV had rolled onto its roof.

A helicopter was called and one person was flown to a hospital.

The status of the person injured is not known at this time.

