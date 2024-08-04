Local

1 person flown to hospital after rollover crash in South Strabane Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

1 person flown to hospital after rollover crash in South Strabane Township One person was injured after a crash in South Strabane Township. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash in South Strabane Township.

Washington County dispatch said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Route 19 and Trinity Place at 4:21 p.m. on Sunday.

An SUV had rolled onto its roof.

A helicopter was called and one person was flown to a hospital.

The status of the person injured is not known at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teenager attacked after working his shift at Kennywood
  • Load shift sends steel beam through cab of truck in Beaver County; driver taken to hospital
  • Scottie Scheffler comes from behind to win gold
  • VIDEO: Man shot, killed in doorway of Mount Oliver home, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read