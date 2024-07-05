Local

1 person flown to hospital from crash in Hempfield Township; part of Route 136 shut down

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

1 person flown to hospital from crash in Hempfield Township; part of Route 136 shut down 1 person flown to hospital from crash in Hempfield Township; part of Route 136 shut down

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a local hospital from a crash in Hempfield Township.

Westmoreland County 911 said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 136 and Bus Garage Road at around 10:20 a.m. Friday.

There’s no word on if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Route 136 is closed in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 men found dead in pool in Pine Township
  • Man attacked with sword at Pittsburgh hotel, police say
  • Tree falls, killing 18-year-old cleaning up storm damage in Westmoreland County
  • VIDEO: Thousands head to Point State Park to celebrate 4th of July
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read