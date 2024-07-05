1 person flown to hospital from crash in Hempfield Township; part of Route 136 shut down

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a local hospital from a crash in Hempfield Township.

Westmoreland County 911 said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 136 and Bus Garage Road at around 10:20 a.m. Friday.

There’s no word on if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Route 136 is closed in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

