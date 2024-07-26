Local

1 person hurt in small explosion at CDC in South Park Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was hurt in a small explosion at the CDC Pittsburgh facility in South Park Township on Friday afternoon.

According to the CDC, the explosion happened just after 12:45 p.m.

An outside vendor who was loading material into a truck was injured and taken to a local hospital. The CDC did not share how bad their injuries were.

There was no damage to the property and no other injuries were reported.

The CDC is investigating the cause of the explosion.

    Most Read