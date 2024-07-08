1 person injured after crash in Collier Township

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash in Collier Township.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of McMichael Road and Cowan Road on Saturday after a pickup truck and car crashed.

One person was trapped in their vehicle when crews arrived.

The front and back doors on the driver’s side of the car were removed.

The Rennderdale Volunteer Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group