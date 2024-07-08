Local

1 person injured after crash in Collier Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

1 person injured after crash in Collier Township One person was injured after a crash in Collier Township. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WPXI.com News Staff

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash in Collier Township.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of McMichael Road and Cowan Road on Saturday after a pickup truck and car crashed.

One person was trapped in their vehicle when crews arrived.

The front and back doors on the driver’s side of the car were removed.

The Rennderdale Volunteer Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Washington County road to close for bridge replacement, planned detour is more than 10 miles
  • Man dies after being shot by woman while trying to enter house in Carrick
  • Woman accused of trying to pass suspected drugs to boyfriend at Penn Hills magistrate’s office
  • VIDEO: LGBTQ advocates mourn Mercer County teen as some call for hate crime charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read