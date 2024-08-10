Local

1 person injured after crash in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash in Rostraver Township.

Rostraver Central Fire Department members say they were called to the 200 block of Salem Church Road on Saturday for the crash.

A car sustained heavy damage to its front and appeared to have lost its passenger side wheel and most of its front bumper.

The airbags were deployed and the windshield was partially shattered.

One person was injured and taken to a Pittsburgh trauma center to be treated. Their condition is unknown at this time.

