1 person injured after motorcycle crash in Ohio Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in Ohio Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say crews were called to the 94-mile marker of I-279 southbound at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday.

State police said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital.

The motorcycle was off the road completely when Channel 11 arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

