1 person injured after motorcycle crash in Ohio Township

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in Ohio Township.
Allegheny County dispatchers say crews were called to the 94-mile marker of I-279 southbound at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday.
State police said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital.
The motorcycle was off the road completely when Channel 11 arrived.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group