Citizens to shutter Pittsburgh branches, among 15 cuts across 6 states

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Citizens Financial Group is cutting 15 branches across six states, according to a regulatory filing. Hardest hit is Pennsylvania with six closures, half of which are in southwestern Pennsylvania and two of those are within Pittsburgh itself.

These are Citizens’ branches in Oakland and Mount Lebanon. The third local site is within a Giant Eagle supermarket in New Kensington.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

