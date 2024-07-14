1 person injured after vehicle, motorcycle crash in Downtown Pittsburgh

Local

PITTSBURGH — A man is recovering after a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police say emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Grant Street and Blvd. of the Allies at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a male was found on the downramp of the Blvd. of the Allies. They did not specify how old he was. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle’s driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

