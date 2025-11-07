1 person injured in crash in McCandless, hundreds without power

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash in McCandless on Thursday.
Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 400 block of Perrymont Road at 9:44 p.m.
Investigators said one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.
The car appears to have struck a pole.
Over 200 customers are without power in that area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
