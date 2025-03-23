1 person injured in rollover crash in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. — A vehicle rolled onto its side during a crash in Baldwin.

South Baldwin Volunteer firefighters said they were called to the 5200 block of Keeport Drive at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived, one person was trapped inside a car that had rolled onto its side. Medics and firefighters worked together to get the person out. They were then taken to a hospital for treatment.

The car appeared to have rear-ended another vehicle.

Firefighters said they were at the scene for about an hour until the car was towed.

