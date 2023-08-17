1 person injured in shooting in Beechview; T service impacted

Local

PITTSBURGH — One person was hospitalized after a shooting near the T tracks in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County dispatch, police and EMS units were called to the 1500 block of Beechview Avenue at 4:02 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. Officials said the victim, a man in his early 20′s, is in “very grave condition.”

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the T’s Red Line, both inbound and outbound, will be traveling via the Blue Line between South Hills Junction and Castle Shannon.

Additionally, people traveling on the T’s Red Line to destinations such as Beechview, Dormont and Mount Lebanon can use the Blue Line or SLVR service to and from Willow Station and connect to a temporary rail shuttle established between Overbrook Junction and Potomac Station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

