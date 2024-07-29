Local

1 person injured in Washington County house fire

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a house fire in Washington County.

Washington County dispatch said crews were called to 255 Hamtom Road in Nottingham Township at 1:46 a.m.

The house was fully engulfed in flames, dispatchers said.

7 people were in the house at the time the fire started, officials said. One person was burned and was taken to the hospital.

Our crew at the scene learned that five of the people inside the house were children.

The house is a total loss, officials said.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

