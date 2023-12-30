100 senior models strut runway in Senior Jazz Connection fashion show

PITTSBURGH — Senior models got a chance to strut the runway on Friday at the Senior Jazz Connection Holiday Fashion Show.

The show highlighted 100 senior models and gave free lunch to seniors in the City of Pittsburgh.

It was held at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

The event was organized as a way to connect seniors with their community and give them an outlet to express themselves.

“My entire career as a police officer for 40 years was about service to my own community and the city,” organizer Brenda Tate said. “When I retired, my life didn’t change, only the job. I was still serving my community, but I could now focus on seniors. With Senior Jazz Connection, we do just that every month.”

