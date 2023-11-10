ON 11 AT 11: What’s next for Brunton Dairy after devastating fire?

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Tonight-- we’re finding out how a Beaver County family is recovering two weeks after this devastating fire tore through their well-known dairy farm.

PHOTOS: Massive flames rip through dairy farm in Beaver County

The bottling plant and cow barn at Brunton Dairy were destroyed. More than a dozen cows died in the blaze.

On 11 at 11, find out how long it will be before Brunton Dairy’s milk is back on the shelves.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group