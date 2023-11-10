Local

ON 11 AT 11: What’s next for Brunton Dairy after devastating fire?

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Tonight-- we’re finding out how a Beaver County family is recovering two weeks after this devastating fire tore through their well-known dairy farm.

PHOTOS: Massive flames rip through dairy farm in Beaver County

The bottling plant and cow barn at Brunton Dairy were destroyed. More than a dozen cows died in the blaze.

On 11 at 11, find out how long it will be before Brunton Dairy’s milk is back on the shelves.

