11 Cares teams up with Special Olympics Pennsylvania for the Polar Plunge

PITTSBURGH — WPXI’s 11 Cares and its partners – 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates and Highmark Wholecare – have teamed up with Special Olympics Pennsylvania for the Polar Plunge.

Help us support thousands of athletes from our area. Funds raised from the plunge fund operating costs for 4,000 athletes in The Three Rivers Region who participate in Special Olympics activities.

Visit www.YINZplunge.com to sign up for the Cool Schools Plunge & Happy Hour Plunge Feb. 23 and the General Plunge Feb. 24 outside Acrisure Stadium.

