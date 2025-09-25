11 INVESTIGATES FOLLOW UP: A year later, where’s the Pittsburgh Police yearbook?

PITTSBURGH — More than a year ago, 11 Investigates broke the story that then Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto ordered officers to have their pictures taken for a yearbook.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: Plan to create Pittsburgh police yearbook causing controversy

Scirotto said at the time he wanted to instill a sense of pride in the department.

There was plenty of pushback from officers who expressed safety concerns.

The police officers’ union didn’t like it either.

In an interview last year with Chief Investigator Rick Earle, the executive director of the Citizen Police Review Board, Beth Pittinger, raised questions about the financial arrangement.

“The company makes money from the officers buying the photos of their own likeness after they’ve been ordered to provide their likeness to the business. It’s just a little bit, it makes you scratch your head,” said Beth Pittinger on Aug. 6, 2024.

Now, more than a year later, 11 Investigates has learned the company, Heritage Portraits and Albums in Anniston, Alabama, has filed for bankruptcy in Alabama.

11 Investigates reached out by email to the company and the company’s bankruptcy attorney, but got no response.

11 Investigates also called and the number listed on the company website multiple times, but they never got through.

A statement on the company website apologizes for any delays and says the company is in the process of relocating.

“We’re excited to be settling into our new space and look forward to resuming full operations soon, completing your photo and album orders with the care and attention you deserve.”

The website doesn’t mention the bankruptcy filing.

An email, obtained by 11 Investigates, sent to all officers by a Pittsburgh Police commander issued a warning about the company.

“...you should be aware that this company never provided us the yearbook to proof/complete, and has stopped responding to my emails. I do believe they filed for bankruptcy in Alabama, where they are based. I’ve been in touch with the law department regarding the bankruptcy and our situation. They have agreed to investigate this matter on behalf of those of you who have paid money for something and have not received it,” said the commander.

The email goes on to ask officers who ordered pictures and yearbooks to provide receipts.

A police spokesperson says 57 officers placed orders and did not receive photos or yearbooks.

“They should be compensated by somebody. I wouldn’t say the city of Pittsburgh, but by Chief Scirotto, maybe, I don’t know, somebody should compensate them. That’s a shame. It really is,” said city councilman Anthony Coghill.

Coghill was an outspoken critic of the former chief, who abruptly retired last year after only 16 months on the job to return to refereeing college basketball, after telling the council before he was hired that he was done officiating.

Coghill said he felt misled and betrayed by Scirotto.

Coghill said he didn’t know about Scirotto’s push for a yearbook last year until we told him about it last week.

He believes there are more pressing issues, and Coghill said he will make sure that the next administration’s police chief will concentrate on those.

“We are going to be focusing on retention, recruitment and the public safety, the well-being of the people of the city of Pittsburgh. And I would much rather my police chief worry about that than a yearbook, ridiculous,” said Coghill.

11 Investigates reached out to the company multiple times, beginning more than a week ago.

On Wednesday, Earle tracked down another possible number for the owner and left a message.

While the bureau said they never heard back from the company, Earle finally received a call back from the owner on Thursday afternoon.

He admitted that the company has had some financial struggles ever since the pandemic.

He said he bought out a partner and is attempting to work through the financial issues.

He said 160 Pittsburgh Police officers actually ordered pictures and they’ve been sent out.

He also promised to get the yearbooks out soon.

He said the company takes steps to keep the officers’ pictures safe and secure.

11 Investigates will continue to monitor any new developments.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group