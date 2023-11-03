11 Investigates local groups catching, confronting online child predators

PITTSBURGH — One of the biggest threats to your child’s safety may be on the devices at their fingertips.

The FBI says more than 500,000 child predators are active online every day, and they are trying to connect with teens and young children.

And as police departments struggle with manpower shortages and increasing public safety demands, everyday citizens are stepping up with a mission to get would-be predators off the streets.

Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m. -- see how these groups catch and confront adults who are preying on kids and how police feel about it

