11 Investigates: Officer facing punishment for alleged role in police chase will not lose his job

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer facing termination for pursuing a fleeing vehicle will not lose his job.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle learned that Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams decided to reduce the disciplinary action he initially suggested.

The detective is now facing a three-day suspension.

This comes after a harshly worded letter from the police union to the public safety director.

In an email obtained by 11 Investigates, police union president Bob Swartzwelder is critical of the public safety director for trying to fire detective John Abbondanza, who stopped an SUV for a tinted window violation.

The driver, Dior Richardson, took off and Abondazza, according to a police report, followed for a short time before breaking off.

Richardson then crashed his SUV into multiple vehicles on Penn Avenue and injured nine people.

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Swartzwelder denies that Abbondanza chased the vehicle. He claims Abbondanza was only attempting to catch up to the suspect to verify he was intentionally fleeing and that he quickly backed off.

“Abbondanza was more than a quarter mile away from the crash when it happened. It is clear from Detective Abbondanza’s camera footage one cannot see the vehicle.”

Chief Jason Lando initially recommended a two-day suspension, but Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams upped it to five days pending termination.

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Earle asked Lando about that earlier this month.

“I made the decision I felt was appropriate in the moment based on my comments with the officer, and that’s really all I can comment on,” Lando said.

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The union also presented evidence at a disciplinary hearing, but it’s unclear why Williams reduced it to a three-day suspension, as public safety has declined to comment.

While the officer won’t be fired, he and the city now face a civil lawsuit filed by a woman who was hit by the fleeing vehicle. She suffered serious injuries to her face and ribs. Her attorney claims it never should have happened.

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“We believe it was more than negligent. We believe it was reckless for the officer to initiate a chase at 80 mph through crowded city streets for a window tint violation,” attorney Anthony Giannetti said.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that the union will likely appeal the three-day suspension.

Dior Richardson was charged with fleeing from police and illegal possession of firearms.

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