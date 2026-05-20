11 Investigates: Search warrant on Pittsburgh City Hall will be sealed for 30 more days

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s search warrant on Pittsburgh City Hall was supposed to be unsealed and made public on Thursday.

But on Wednesday, 11 Investigartes learned that the judge agreed to keep it sealed for 30 more days.

The DA served that sealed search warrant on City Hall back in March.

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Sources told 11 Investigates at the time that the DA was investigating financial dealings of the previous administration.

The DA later confirmed that he was looking at no-bid contracts and COVID relief funds that were handled by the administration of former Mayor Ed Gainey.

Gainey has denied any wrongdoing.

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The DA had requested dozens of documents and contracts from City Hall.

He requested that the judge seal the search warrant so it wouldn’t tip off any potential targets of his investigation.

Just last week, the DA told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that he expects to file criminal charges in the case, but he declined to say anything more.

11 Investigates was hoping to learn more specific information about that search warrant before we discovered that the warrant had been sealed by a judge for another 30 days.

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