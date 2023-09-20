16-year-old arrested, charged in Braddock shooting that left 2 teens dead

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Braddock last month that left two teenagers dead.

Nazir Parker and Rimel Williamson, both 17, were killed in the shooting on Aug. 27.

>>> ‘Forever 17′: Friends, family gather to mourn 2 teen boys shot, killed in Braddock

When officers arrived on scene, they found a third male who had been shot multiple times and took him to the hospital.

>>> 2 high school students killed, 1 juvenile critically injured in Braddock shooting

Investigators have identified the third male as Jerell Rockymore, 16.

Rockymore is now charged in the shooting.

Rockymore was taken into custody by US Marshals in Pittsburgh. He is charged with criminal homicide, receiving stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group